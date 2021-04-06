OIC reps visit Imaret cemetery in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:33

text and title changed

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Permanent representatives of the OIC Contact Group on Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan are on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The members of the delegation visited the Imaret cemetery.

They were informed that the descendants of the khan were buried here, over whose graves mausoleums were built. During the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Armenians ravaged this territory. They kept pigs in the ruins of buildings.

There was a stadium in the vicinity of Imaret where the famous Aghdam football club "Garabagh" was based.