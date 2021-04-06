Only together we will overcome pandemic, return to normal life - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

Only together we will overcome the pandemic and will return to normal life, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his video address presented at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, on the initiative of the Director-General of the Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trend reports.

“Supporting fairness in vaccine distribution Azerbaijan put forward a draft resolution - “Ensuring equitable, affordable, timely and universal access for all countries to vaccines in response to the coronavirus disease pandemic” - at the UN Human Rights Council,” the president said. “The resolution was adopted by consensus on March 23 this year.”

“Azerbaijan was also among the first countries to join and support the COVAX initiative,” the president said. “We and the whole international community expect this initiative to become a model of cooperation and solidarity in response to the pandemic. Only together we will overcome the pandemic and will return to normal life.”