Healthcare system in Azerbaijan currently going through significant change - President Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his video address presented at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, on the initiative of the Director-General of the Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trend reports.

“Every year since 1950 we celebrate a World Health Day on April 7,” the president said. “But 2021 is the year when the importance of health became even more significant. Having a modern, sustainable, high-quality healthcare is a priority for every country.”

“Healthcare system in Azerbaijan is currently going through a significant change,” the president said. “With the implementation of mandatory health insurance, Azerbaijan is strengthening the primary health care, renovating the emergency medical care services, facilitating the digitalization by starting e-health platform and national health accounts within the country.”