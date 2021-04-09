Delegation of Israeli doctors in Azerbaijan to continue providing support to Azerbaijani soldiers (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The delegation of Israeli doctors in Azerbaijan will continue to provide support to Azerbaijani soldiers who were injured during the Second Karabakh war, said оphthalmic surgeon, head of the delegation of doctors from Israel to Azerbaijan Yishai Falick, Trend reports.

Currently, many patients only need follow-up, and some need new prostheses.

"This time, we brought 24 new prosthetics, and also donated some medical equipment to the country, because we support the country's efforts to improve the health of soldiers," Falick said.

"At first we thought we would treat about 100 soldiers, but in the end, there were about 150 patients, most of whom needed specialization in ophthalmology, that is, ocular plastic surgery to fix prosthesis, and some required corneal transplants."

The interview was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva