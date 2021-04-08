OIC calls on member states to support Azerbaijan in restoration of Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added. first version posted on 12:00

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the member states to support Azerbaijan in the restoration of Karabakh, OIC Secretary General's Assistant for Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo said, Trend reports.

Sengendo made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the OIC Contact Group delegation's visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja.

"The process of restoring the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation will take a long time," he said.

The secretary-general's assistant noted that the OIC will continue to support the work on the restoration of the territories.

"It is also necessary to help people cope with psychological trauma. We call on the members of the organization to support Azerbaijan in these issues," said Sengendo.