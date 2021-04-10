Turkic Council's meeting held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

Trend:

Meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, was held in Baku, Trend reports on April 10.

The meeting participants discussed the issues of strengthening joint activities to inform about events taking place in the Turkic-speaking countries, the Action Plan for 2021-2022 in the field of information and media, the shooting of feature films and documentaries about the history and culture of the Turkic-speaking states, the organization of training courses and exchange programs for media experts.

The participants of the event will also visit the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs on Apr. 10.