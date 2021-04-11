Those who ordered missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes - top official
GANJA, Azerbaijan, April 11
Trend:
The people in Armenia who ordered the missile strikes on Azerbaijani Ganja city are responsible for the war crimes, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during the visit to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Trend reports on April 11.
"On October 11, 2020, Scud missiles were fired from the territory of Armenia at the city of Ganja. Several ready-to-launch Scud missiles were neutralized. One of the Armenian officials stated that their goal was to prevent even archaeologists from finding Ganja. Those people in Armenia who gave the order to launch missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes," he said.
Latest
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO)
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE)
Submarine cable to connect electrical networks of Georgia, Europe to be additional direct channel for telecommunication traffic