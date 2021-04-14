Building fortifications, defense lines, they were doing it in order to keep these lands under occupation forever - President Aliyev

Headline changed, details added, first version posted 13 April 2021 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

The Azerbaijani position was always constructive, because as I said many times, during our meetings with your formal colleagues, ambassadors of the Minsk Group from France and Russia that Azerbaijan always was interested in finding soonest solutions to the conflict because we were the suffering side, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“I had a strong feeling during negotiations and I shared it with you that Armenia doesn’t want a solution. They say they want but they do everything in order not to have this solution. What we have seen after we liberated the territories, those fortifications, those huge hundred millions of dollars investments in mining, in building this defense lines. We clearly understand that they were doing it in order to keep these lands under occupation forever,” the head of state said.