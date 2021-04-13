President of Belarus pays working visit to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 18:59)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13
Trend:
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko paid a working visit to Azerbaijan on April 13, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the president of Belarus at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were flying.
President Lukashenko was welcomed at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.
