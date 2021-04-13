Presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus have informal meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13
Trend:
An informal meeting was held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit on April 13, Trend reports with reference to the presidential press service.
