Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia's statement on War Trophy Park (UPDATE-2)

The Office of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the opening of the War Trophy Park, Trend reports on April 13 referring to the ministry.

"The hysteria of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the opening of the War Booty Park in Baku and the demonstration of equipment destroyed and taken as a trophy from Armenia during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war shows that there is no limit to the attempts of this country to denigrate Azerbaijan," the message said.

"Azerbaijan, in accordance with the international law, liberated its territories, which were illegally occupied for almost 30 years, as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh War, ensuring its territorial integrity as a result of the shed blood and death of its sons," the message said.

"Of course, in accordance with the world practice, we have the moral right to perpetuate this glorious Victory through parades, parks, museums, and in other ways," the message said. "As for the demonstration of dummies of Armenian servicemen, who took part in the war, in the park, many countries have experience of displaying dummies in military museums. The message of this park and the compositions presented here is unambiguous. The great Victory over the policy of aggression and illegal occupation is the triumph of international law."

"As for the statements of the Armenian Foreign Ministry about looting and intolerance towards people, the whole world sees the consequences of the purposeful policy of destruction and robbery carried out by Armenia at the state level in liberated territories of Azerbaijan," the message said.

"The talk about looting by a country that has razed the Azerbaijani historical, cultural and religious heritage, plundered the Azerbaijani natural resources and misappropriated the property of a million people for 30 years in violation of their fundamental rights, does not fit into any framework," the message said.

"The country that erected a monument to fascist Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan, heroes international terrorist Monte Melkonyan, whose hands were stained with the blood of Azerbaijanis during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, erected a monument to terrorist Soghomon Tehlirian with a cut human head at his feet, has no right to talk about intolerance," the message said.

"As for the topic related to "prisoners of war", which the Armenian side touches at every opportunity, we advise the Armenian Foreign Ministry to refrain from rhetoric full of lies and slander," the message said.

"The members of the sabotage group sent to the Azerbaijani territory for terrorist purposes a month after the trilateral statement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] signed by the Armenian government, cannot be considered "prisoners of war", and we have repeatedly stated about this," the message said.

"Azerbaijan always remains committed to its obligations, takes all the necessary measures to implement the joint statement dated November 10, 2020, in connection with which it returned their prisoners of war to the Armenian side in a short period of time," the message said.

"The fact that instead of apologizing for subversive activity in violation of the trilateral agreement, Armenia makes unfounded allegations, conducts a campaign full of lies and slander against Azerbaijan, testifies that this country is still hostile and is not ready to normalize the relations on the basis of international law and, consequently, does not draw conclusions from the past events," the message said.