Belarus is our friend, trusted partner - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15
Trend:
Of course, Belarus is our friend, a trusted partner, and we naturally count on its active participation not only in the restoration of the liberated territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said making a press statement with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.
“Also, I am sure that Belarus as a partner of Armenia, as a country that is a member of the EurAsEC and the CSTO together with Armenia, a country that is a close friend of Azerbaijan and an authoritative country in the world, can, of course, play an important role in the future establishment of contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev is the best educated, civilized person of all presidents of post-Soviet space - President of Belarus
Companies from three friendly countries already working on reconstruction projects in Karabakh - President Aliyev
Former heads of state, gov't call on President Biden to waive intellectual property rules for COVID-vaccines
Georgian Bus and Omnibus Express to transport passengers free of charge in movement-restricted period
Construction of Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan running steadily - trade representative
Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev