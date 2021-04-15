Belarus is our friend, trusted partner - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Of course, Belarus is our friend, a trusted partner, and we naturally count on its active participation not only in the restoration of the liberated territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said making a press statement with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

“Also, I am sure that Belarus as a partner of Armenia, as a country that is a member of the EurAsEC and the CSTO together with Armenia, a country that is a close friend of Azerbaijan and an authoritative country in the world, can, of course, play an important role in the future establishment of contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.