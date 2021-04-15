We reaffirmed strategic nature of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan - President Lukashenko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

During the dialogue, we reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“I sincerely thank you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, for the friendly atmosphere that has traditionally surrounded our state delegation during this visit. During the dialogue, we reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan and stated that we have practically no difference of opinion on the international agenda. Our assessments of the situation in the world completely coincide, there is clarity about further joint actions in the face of the global economic crisis, pandemic and, most importantly, ambiguous forecasts for the future. We do not know what will happen tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, etc,” President Lukashenko said.

“Recently, we have made significant progress in our relationship. I really appreciate the open and friendly atmosphere of meetings with my friend. This has always been the case with us. He has just said that we regularly visit each other’s states. This is my fifth visit here. Ilham Heydar oglu has paid official visits to Belarus five times to resolve various issues,” the president said.

“We genuinely welcome the agreement on a complete cessation of hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is an important political decision that should form the basis of lasting peace in the region,” he said.