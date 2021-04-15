Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to statement of OSCE MG co-chairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva answered the questions of reporters regarding the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs, Trend reports on April 15 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“In their statement, the co-chairs welcomed the progress made by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in the implementation of the joint statement dated November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region],” the spokesperson said.

“Most of the statements of the co-chairs are focused on a number of other ideas and elements rather than on the most important issues of the new post-conflict period,” the spokesperson said.

"The position of the Azerbaijani side regarding the reality created as a result of the victory in the war is clear,” Abdullayeva said.

“Among the priorities of Azerbaijan are restoration, reconstruction and reintegration of our territories affected as a result of the 30-year conflict, ensuring of equality of all Azerbaijani citizens, living on these lands, including those of Armenian origin, regardless of nationality, religion or any other affiliation, as a result of this process and within the constitutional system of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be restored in all territories affected as a result of the conflict,” the spokesperson said.

“At the same time, the settlement of the conflict creates prospects for the establishment of normal relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” the spokesperson said.

“We hope that the co-chairs, in accordance with the appeal of the president of Azerbaijan, will determine and submit the proposals on their possible role in strengthening peace in the new situation," Abdullayeva said.