Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Djibouti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh on April 15.

“Dear Mr. President, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Djibouti,” President Aliyev said. “Azerbaijan and Djibouti are bound with traditional relations of friendship and cooperation. It is with fond memories that I recall your visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and our meeting.”

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to expand further Azerbaijan-Djibouti ties and advance our cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, both bilaterally and within the international bodies,” President Aliyev said.

“I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Djibouti,” the president said.