Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16

Trend:

A photo capturing the reaction of a resident of Azerbaijan’s Ganja to the news of his close relative’s death from the missile attack by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War was declared as ‘Media Photo of the Year’ in Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Sabah newspaper.

The photo was taken by the newspaper’s correspondent Ugur Yildirim and selected from 5,188 other photographs.

Yildirim’s another photo, capturing the joy of people after the liberation of Shusha city from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, also received an award in Turkey.