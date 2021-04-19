Azerbaijan creates working group to prepare "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concept
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the preparation of the Smart City and Smart Village concepts on April 19.
In accordance with the order, in connection with the development of the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concept, the Working Group is being created in the following composition:
Head of the Working Group
Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies
Members of the Working Group
Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture
Deputy Chairman of "Azerishig" OJSC
Deputy Chairman of "Azersu" OJSC