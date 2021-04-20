Azerbaijani president attends opening ceremony of Azersun Shamakhi Agropark in Hajigabul
Politics 20 April 2021 15:03 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20
Trend:
"Azersun Shamakhi Agropark" opened in Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul district on April 20.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.
Latest
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:23
Azerbaijani president attends opening ceremony of Azersun Shamakhi Agropark in Hajigabul Politics 15:03
Iran declares value of exports from cooperative enterprises in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 14:20
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, exchanges views on Covid, UNSC agenda Other News 12:50
President Ilham Aliyev attends presentation of agropark owned by Agro Dairy LLC in Hajigabul Politics 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev watches sowing process in farmer Elshan Khalilov’s cotton field Politics 12:29
Turkish companies preparing road construction project from mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan Economy 11:30
Iran's Amirabad port play strategic role in International North-South Transport Corridor Business 11:04
Armenia using radioactive substances threatens regional security, says Azerbaijani MP Politics 09:36