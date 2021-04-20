PACE can offer support for establishment of lasting peace in South Caucasus - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

There are things that Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE) can propose to support the establishment of the lasting peace in South Caucasus after the Second Karabakh war, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić said, Trend reports.

Burić made the statement during the 11th sitting of the PACE Spring Session 2021.

“I, of course, was welcoming the November agreement on the ceasefire. The very important part of the work now is that the ceasefire is respected and of course to work for the lasting peace,” she said.

Burić noted that immediately after the ceasefire the organization explored what it can do within its mandate [to support the peace] and noted that PACE is already working on the confidence building measures.

“So first step to take was to engage with both capitals [Baku and Yerevan] to send the high level delegations from the [Council of Europe's] secretariat to talk to both sides and to explore what we can do on that front. So I am happy that the two meetings were held,” she said.

Burić added that of course there is things that PACE can propose and that of course need to be accepted by both parties.