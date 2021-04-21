Our plans are to take Armenia to international courts - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

Our plans are to take Armenia to international courts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“The process of calculating the damage caused continues. Foreign specialists are involved. As you know, our plans are to take Armenia to international courts. Naturally, we will do this and foreign experts will help us. Armenia and its foreign partners which illegally exploited our natural resources will face an international court because the plundering of our gold, copper, and other natural resources, as well as their illegal exploitation by Armenia, are considered an international crime. So legal procedures have also been launched in this direction. Foreign partners are already involved in this work,” the head of state said.