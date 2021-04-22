French lawyers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, shelled by Armenia during war (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.22

Trend:

French lawyers Yasin Yakuti and Elise Arfi visited the area with residential buildings in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which was attacked with rocket fire by Armenia during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Trend reports on April 22.

The guests, accompanied by local officials, laid flowers on the territory as a sign of respect for the memory of those killed as a result of the Armenian terror.

Earlier, the French lawyers visited Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.