Subartesian wells to be drilled in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On additional measures to improve the irrigation of crops in several districts and meet the needs of the population in drinking water" on April 23.

In accordance with the document, two sub-artesian wells will be drilled in Jabrayil district, 10 in Fuzuli district, two in Khojavend district and four in Shusha city.