Close to 1,4M vaccine doses have been used, it constitutes 14% of our total population - President Aliyev

We launched a vaccination campaign in January. Close to 1,4 million vaccine doses have already been used. It constitutes 14 percent of our total population, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said addressing the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Trend reports.

“COVID-19 pandemic exposed the world countries to new challenges. The Government of Azerbaijan has taken necessary steps in countering pandemics from the beginning. In order to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the economy, support business, and ensure macroeconomic and fiscal stability a solid socio-economic stimulus package has been released,” the head of state said.

“However, the efforts taken on the national level only are not enough to successfully eliminate pandemics,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Azerbaijan is at the forefront of the efforts to mobilize global action against the pandemic. As a chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan initiated and successfully held the NAM Summit in response to coronavirus in May 2020. The Special Session of the UN General Assembly at the level of the heads of state and government was held on our initiative last December,” the head of state said.