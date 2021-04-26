We are deeply concerned by “vaccine nationalism” - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

We are deeply concerned by “vaccine nationalism” and the unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Trend reports.

“More than 30 rich countries ordered 53 percent of the world’s supply of vaccines,” the head of state said.

“Azerbaijan as a chair of the NAM and in its national capacity will continue its struggle for the just distribution of vaccines worldwide as well as access of developing and least developed countries to vaccines,” President Aliyev said.

“Recently, the Human Rights Council unanimously adopted the resolution on equitable access for all countries to vaccines, put forward by Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries in relation to coronavirus, most of which are least developed countries,” the head of state said.