Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace, security in region - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace and security in the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Trend reports.

“Now there is a huge task before us - reconstruction of completely destroyed cities and villages, all cultural and religious heritage sites in the liberated territories. Smart cities, smart villages, and green energy concepts will be applied in the process of reconstruction. I invite companies from friendly countries to join the large-scale reconstruction in the liberated territories, the size of which is 4 times larger than Luxemburg,” the head of state said.

“Recently, I defined national priorities on socio-economic development for the next ten years. Competitive human capital and space for modern innovations, return to the liberated territories, clean environment, and "green growth" country was identified as our key priorities,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace and security in the region. Azerbaijan has made an enormous contribution to the launch of regional connectivity projects such as East-West, North-South, North-West transportation corridors,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“We are now working on the realization of the “Zangazur transportation corridor”, which will be an integral part of the East-West corridor connecting Asia and Europe through Azerbaijan. This corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport and logistic hub. I invite partner countries from Asia and the Pacific to consider the potential of this regional project,” the head of state said.