New railway to Nakhchivan will connect eastern and western Zangezur - President Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

A railway will be built to Nakhchivan, which will connect the eastern Zangezur with the western one, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts together with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, Trend reports.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footage from the visit on her official Instagram account.