Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation of mosque in Zangilan district (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26.

President Aliyev, the first lady, and their daughter visited a mosque in the Zangilan district, which will be restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The president and the first lady took part in the foundation laying ceremony of the mosque.