Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation of mosque in Zangilan district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26.
President Aliyev, the first lady, and their daughter visited a mosque in the Zangilan district, which will be restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
The president and the first lady took part in the foundation laying ceremony of the mosque.
