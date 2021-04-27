Azerbaijan re-elects Central Election Commission chairman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Mazahir Panahov has been re-elected to the post of Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 27.
The decision was made at a meeting of the CEC with the participation of a new composition.
During the meeting, secretaries of the CEC were also elected. The organizational issues are still considered.
Arifa Mukhtarova and Mikayil Rahimov were elected to the positions of the secretaries of the CEC.
