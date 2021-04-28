I am very glad that Turkish company is involved in first project in Karabakh - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

I am very glad that a Turkish company is involved in the first project. This is natural because Turkey, a brotherly country, will take an active part in all our restoration work, President Ilham Aliyev Said during the meeting with servicemen of the State Border Service after viewing conditions created at the military unit in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“As you know, several Turkish companies are already involved in restoration and infrastructure projects. I am glad to see the activities of a Turkish company here – in the field of green energy. In fact, this is the first village built on liberated lands. Of course, this village is very important because the “Great Return” begins today. I want to express my confidence that you will participate in future projects,” the head of state said.

The first “smart village” pilot project covers the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Aghali villages of Zangilan district. The project will be implemented mainly on five components. These are housing, manufacturing, social services, “smart agriculture” and alternative energy. Initially, there are plans to build 200 individual houses in the area using fully insulated and innovative construction materials.