Azerbaijani MFA expresses its condolences to Israel regarding accident on Mount Meron

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences to Israel, regarding the Mount Meron incident, Trend reports with reference to MFA's Twitter.

“We are very saddened by news on tragic accident at mass Lag B’Omer event in Mount Meron. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible incident, as well as to the Government and People of Israel. We wish speedy recovery to all injured,” said the statement.

At least 44 people have died after a stand collapsed during the celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron located near the city of Safed in north Israel. At least 150 more people were injured, and 6 of them are in critical condition.

