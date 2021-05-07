Heydar Aliyev Foundation to organize legendary Khary Bulbul music festival in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

In accordance with the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the "Khary Bulbul" music festival will be held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 7.

The Khary Bulbul music festival, named after a flower that is a symbol of Shusha city, was first organized in May 1989 on Jidir plain, and was held regularly until the beginning of the first Karabakh war.

Now, the festival will be held on Jidir plain again, after a break of over 30 years, following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands.

Currently, preparation for the festival is in the final stages.

The musical creativity of different peoples living in Azerbaijan will be presented, a program of folk songs and classical music will be organized within the festival dedicated to "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani Music".