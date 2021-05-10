President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit

Politics 10 May 2021 10:40 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit.

At Nakhchivan International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

Will be updated
