President Ilham Aliyev views construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done as part of the project.
