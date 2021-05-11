Azerbaijani, Russian delegations holding meeting in expanded composition
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
A meeting in an expanded composition of delegations headed by Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov is being held, Trend reports citing the official Twitter page of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As earlier reported, a one-on-one meeting between the foreign affairs of the two countries has begun.
