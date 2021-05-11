Azerbaijan condemns all terror acts - Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan condemns all acts of terror, and this once again speaks of the need for all states to unite against this phenomenon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
The minister made the remark during a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“Now, during our discussions, information has been received that a tragedy has occurred in the Russian city of Kazan. As a result of the terrorist attack, people were injured and killed. It happened at school. I would like to express my condolences to the family members of the victims,” Bayramov said.
Latest
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev criticizes statements of Canada's, France's MFAs: Let them mind their own business
PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Military equipment available to Nakhchivan Army today probably superior to equipment of some advanced countries - President Aliyev
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan