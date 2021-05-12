Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Khary Bulbul festival in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha hosts the Khary Bulbul music festival on May 12, Trend reports.
Being the ancient cradle of culture, Shusha again meets its residents and guests after 29 years.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva arrived at the Khary Bulbul music festival, organized at Jidir Plain.
