After long break, “Kharibulbul” festival being held in Jidir Duzu, we have been looking forward to this day for 30 years - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Dear friends, it is a significant day in the history of our country today. After a long break, the “Kharibulbul” festival is being held in the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, a city sacred to each of us. I heartily congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending the “Kharibulbul” festival organized on Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Trend reports.

“We have been looking forward to this day for 30 years. We have lived with a longing for Motherland for 30 years. We had to reconcile with this injustice for 30 years, but we did not put up with it. We were always saying that we would never come to terms with this situation and that we would liberate our native lands from the occupiers at any cost, and we did exactly that. The “Kharibulbul” music festival, being held this year for the first time after a long break, is dedicated to the memory of our martyrs. We are indebted to our heroic soldiers. We are indebted to the people of Azerbaijan. Our people united and showed solidarity, or people united like a fist, and this victory was won by the people of Azerbaijan. This is a victory for all of us,” the head of state said.