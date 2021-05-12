“Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

We have restored this remarkable tradition, and the “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending the “Kharibulbul” festival organized on Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Trend reports.

“This year's festival covers representatives of the peoples living in Azerbaijan. Representatives of different nations living in our country will perform at this festival. I gave this recommendation to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the organizer of the festival because all the peoples living in Azerbaijan have contributed a great deal to the Patriotic War. The Patriotic War has once again shown that all peoples in Azerbaijan live in friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity, and this 44-day war showed again that there is national unity and national solidarity in our country. It is no coincidence that the first festival will feature representatives of the peoples living in Azerbaijan. So we are sending another message to the whole world from here, from Shusha, from our ancient land. Countries should develop in this way, in multi-religious, multi-ethnic countries and societies. There is development, there is unity, there is national solidarity, there is peace here. We follow what is happening in different parts of the world, and I can say that we could foresee the present-day situation a few years ago. Therefore, we promoted multiculturalism, promoted the coexistence of different peoples both domestically and internationally, including through numerous events held in our country. We were saying that this was possible. We were saying in the example of Azerbaijan that it was possible, we were showing that we shared our experience, we shared our views, and I think that our efforts have paid off because the world has a clearer picture of this issue now,” the head of state said.