First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page (VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted May 12 at 22:01)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted on her Instagram page the footages of fireworks organized as part of the "Kharibulbul" music festival in Shusha, Trend reports.
The post on her official Instagram page says:
"Dreams come true! Congratulations to all the people of Azerbaijan!
With deep respect and love,
Your MEHRIBAN".
