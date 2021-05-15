Shooting occurred on border with Iran, two Azerbaijani border guards were killed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

On May 15, at about 16:00, three unknown persons violated the state border of Azerbaijan near the village of Gendere, Yardimli district, in the zone of the "Goytepe" border guard service of the border troops of the State Border Service, Trend reports citing the press service of State Border Service.

The violators did not obey the order of the border guards to "stop", opened fire on the border guards, threw their cargo and tried to escape from the scene.

As a result of the fire opened by the border violators, senior lieutenant Eyvazov Samir Elmar oglu and junior sergeant Alimov Farid Elchin oglu were injured. The servicemen were immediately evacuated to a medical facility, but their lives could not be saved.

About 10 kg of narcotic substances were found at the scene.

The area where the incident occurred was closed, and border aviation was used for air control. As a result of operational-military measures to search for border violators, one of the border violators was detained, the search for the rest continues. Measures are being taken to establish the identity of the border violator who is an Iranian citizen.

On the instructions of the head of the State Border Service, a group of officers headed by the Deputy Head of the State Border Service - Commander of the Border Troops Lieutenant General Araz Mammadov was sent to the scene.

The relevant law enforcement agencies and the Iranian side were informed about the incident.