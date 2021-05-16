Troops of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison to launch new command-staff exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Command-staff exercises will begin in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison with the involvement of formations and units of various types of troops in accordance with the combat training plan for the 2021 academic year on May 17, Trend reports.

During the exercises, to be conducted until May 20, the formations and units involved in practical activities will be sent to the destination areas and carry out combat training tasks.

As earlier reported, Azerbaijani Army has begun exercises involving troops from May 16.