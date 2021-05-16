Udi people always feel attention of Azerbaijani president, first lady - head of Albanian-Udi Christian community

Politics 16 May 2021 17:53 (UTC+04:00)
Udi people always feel attention of Azerbaijani president, first lady - head of Albanian-Udi Christian community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The traditions of multiculturalism are preserved in Azerbaijan through the state support, head of the Albanian-Udi Christian community Robert Mobili told Trend on May 16.

“The visit by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Albanian Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary and other religious sites in Gabala district immediately after the Kharibulbul festival in Shusha city is a clear example of the country's attention to religions,” Mobili added.

“The representatives of all ethnic groups and religions live in Azerbaijan like one family, traditions of multiculturalism are preserved in the country,” head of the Albanian-Udi Christian community said.

“We always feel the attention of President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Udi people,” Mobili said. “This attention is growing day by day. The visit to the Albanian churches by the president and his family members once again proves that Azerbaijan is a multicultural country.”

Mobili spoke about the restoration of the Albanian Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Nij settlement.

"The restoration of the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary was launched in 2019 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ended in November 2020 during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, which is a message to the world,” head of the Albanian-Udi Christian community said. “Despite the war, the restoration of the church continued, which allows saying that Azerbaijan is a secular country.”

“The country shows care and attention to all peoples and religions, including the Udi people,” Mobili said. “The peoples support each other in Azerbaijan. Such a situation was during the 44-day second Nagorno-Karabakh war. Every citizen, regardless of religion or ethnicity, stood up to defend the Motherland. We returned our lands in the Nagorno-Karabakh region."

