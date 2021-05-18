Azerbaijan traditionally been our friend and ally - Belarus defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has traditionally been our friend and ally, Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin during his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“The exchange of visits at a high level always indicates that we have good and excellent interaction and cooperation. As the head of our state says, Azerbaijan has reliable support in Central Europe through Belarus, and Belarus through Azerbaijan has reliable friends in the Caucasus. As the president estimates, we have excellent cooperation. And he is very proud of it,” the minister said.

“Azerbaijan has traditionally been our friend and ally, has always played an important role both in the regional and international political arena. I would like to express our gratitude to you personally for your support on global platforms, for political support first of all for the Republic of Belarus,” he said.