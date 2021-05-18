Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation from Belarus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin on May 18, Trend reports on May 18 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.

At first, the delegation of Belarus visited the Alley of Honors, laid wreaths and flowers at the grave of national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.

The guests also visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid wreaths and flowers at the graves.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense.

The military delegations of Azerbaijan and Belarus then held a meeting in an expanded format.

Welcoming the guests, Hasanov emphasized that the close and friendly relations of the presidents rely on the traditions based on sincere and mutual trust between two countries and peoples.

It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including the military sphere.

Hasanov said there is a great potential for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the military-technical and military-educational spheres.

Touching upon political and security issues in the region, the Azerbaijani minister of defense stressed that the two countries take an active part on various international platforms, supporting and protecting mutual interests.

Lieutenant General Khrenin expressed satisfaction with his first foreign visit to friendly Azerbaijan as a minister of defense and emphasized the importance of such meetings and mutual visits in the further expansion of bilateral military relations between the two countries.

The guest, noting that this cooperation is based on friendly relations between the leaders of the two states, once again brought to the attention that Belarus supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the issues of joint activity in the field of military, military-technical and military-educational cooperation, organization of experts’ visits to exchange experience and other aspects of mutual interest were discussed.

Following the meeting, the ministers have signed a Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2021 between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus.