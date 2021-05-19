Russia proposes to create joint commission to demarcate Armenian-Azerbaijani border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Russia proposed to create a joint commission to demarcate the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, Trend reports on May 19.

“We informed our friends in detail about the efforts that Russia is making to resolve the incident that arose due to the lack of international legal registration of the state border,” Lavrov noted.

“By prior agreement with the parties, Russia offered to assist at the beginning of the delimitation and demarcation of the border, taking the initiative on the creation of a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for this purpose, in which the Russian Federation could take part as a consultant, mediator," added the minister.