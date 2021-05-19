Both Arabs, Jews interested in safe, prosperous region for future generations - Israel-Azerbaijan Int’l Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Both Arabs and Jews are interested in a safe and prosperous region for the future generations, Chairman of AzIz Israel-Azerbaijan International Association Vahid Bayramov told Trend.

“The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has lasted for many years, claimed the lives of thousands of people and, unfortunately, has not yet been resolved,” the chairman said.

"Although such countries as Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have taken steps from time to time to resolve it, it continues up till now,” Bayramov added. “I regret that some forces are trying to present this conflict as a religious one, which is completely wrong and unacceptable.”

“Israel maintains diplomatic relations with Muslim countries, in particular, with Azerbaijan, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, UAE,” the chairman said. “This once again shows that this conflict has no religious basis."

The chairman stressed that the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association firmly condemns extremism, religious radicalism and terrorism, as a result of which civilians are killed both in the Middle East and in other regions of the world.

“There can be no excuse for their death,” Bayramov added. “Extremism and religious radicalism are not the solution to the problem, they are the problem.”

“I think that both Arabs and Jews are interested in a stable and prosperous region for the future generations,” the chairman said. “As for the Azerbaijan-Israel relations, of course, as I said, these relations are very strong and strategic.”

“Azerbaijan is the second homeland for Jews and they have always lived here in peace and tranquility," Bayramov said.

“AzIz will continue to do everything possible to further develop relations between the two countries, as well as to inform the Israeli and the world community in general about the realities of Azerbaijan,” the chairman said.

"Moreover, AzIz expresses gratitude to Israel for supporting the fair cause of Azerbaijan during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war," Bayramov said.