Ruins in Azerbaijan's Aghdam testify to crimes against humanity - US Caspian Policy Center

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

The ruins in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam look very sad and testify to crimes against humanity, CEO of the US Caspian Policy Center Efgan Nifti said, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

"Our main goal is to get acquainted with the situation in the region after the war, to see everything with our own eyes and upon returning to inform our partners about the current situation," Nifty noted.

He stressed that these lands have already been liberated from Armenian occupation (during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020) and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored.

"The restoration of these territories will take some time. We are supporters of the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," added the CEO.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.