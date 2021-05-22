Phone conversation held between presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

On May 22, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state discussed the situation in both countries and exchanged views over the topical issues.

President Alexander Lukashenko thanked President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Belarus and supplying hydrocarbons to this country. The Presidents hailed the increase in trade between the two countries and the great potential for the development of bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev gave detailed information about the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and affirmed Azerbaijan's position on the recent events.

President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his country’s hope that the situation would be resolved in the coming days.

As for the agenda of Belarus-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, the heads of state discussed in detail the areas of cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached during Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Azerbaijan. It was noted that a delegation of Azerbaijani urban planning specialists will soon visit Belarus to elaborate a plan for starting construction work in the region together with their Belarusian counterparts.

Moreover, an Azerbaijani agriculture delegation is also expected to visit Belarus. There is a strong interest in experience of Belarus in this area as well.

In general, specific plans for work to be carried out by Belarus constructors and other specialists in Azerbaijan will be developed as part of the upcoming meetings.