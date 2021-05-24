President of Indonesia congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency, upon the anniversary of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28, I am pleased to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan, my warmest congratulations and best wishes for your good health and happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan," president of the Republic of Indonesia said.

"I fervently hope that the friendly relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop for the betterment of our peoples and countries in the coming years," the president of the Republic of Indonesia added.

"Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and personal well-being," the president of the Republic of Indonesia said.