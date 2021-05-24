Azerbaijani servicemen participating in "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" int’l exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

The "Anatolian Phoenix-2021" International Search and Rescue Exercises with the participation of servicemen from different countries, started at an airbase in Konya, Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, a detailed briefing regarding the exercise planning, the preparation process and the tasks to be fulfilled in stages was presented on the terrain board.

The Air Force and Naval Forces servicemen are representing the Azerbaijani troops in the exercises.

The exercises will last until June 4.